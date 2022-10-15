You Can Recreate Kate Moss’ Go-To Rituals At Home Now

Kate Moss’ many memorable style moments (both on and off the runway) may have made her fashion royalty, but the British supermodel is making waves in the beauty world, too. And no, I’m not talking about TikTok’s “Kate Moss Contour”... Following in the steps of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and Holly Willoughby’s Wylde Moon, the inimitable fashion icon has launched her very own wellness brand, Cosmoss. Moss’s brand takes a hollistic approach to wellness, looking to create “moments of stillness.” But what does that mean, exactly? And what can we expect from Cosmoss? Read on, dear reader.

What Is Cosmoss?

Teased at the end of August and launched in early Sept. 2022, Cosmoss is Kate Moss’s beauty and wellness brand. Per the brand’s site, “Cosmoss draws on the extraordinary life experience of Kate Moss” and is “a celebration of every day exactly as it is, with all its imperfections.” But don’t expect lipsticks and eyeshadow palettes. Cosmoss products are, in the brand’s own words, “self-care created for life’s modern journeys.” Made using natural substances, Cosmoss buys are all about creating rituals, inspiring restoration, and bringing about balance. “I was taking better care of myself, I was trying new things…all of this stuff that can make you more grounded and balanced, so that’s what I wanted to bring into my products,” she told British Vogue.

What Are Cosmoss Products Like?

The streamlined range of skincare and wellbeing boosters are all designed with the supermodel’s “a little of what you fancy”-take on wellbeing. The environmentally-conscious, sustainably-sourced, vegan, and cruelty-free range consists of a trio of skincare products formulated with potent ingredients. The cleanser sweeps away impurities and makeup while hydrating skin thanks to a signature blend of moss and fern, soothing and regulating cannabidiol, and plant-based alternative to retinol, Bakuchiol. The face cream stimulates collagen, boosts radiance, and targets fine lines with its high dose of antioxidants. Third in the trip is the Golden Nectar CBD & Pro-Collagen Oil, an indulgently oil dripping with Mythical Tears of Cihos, a plant resin found in the sap of mastic trees which regenerates, plumps, smooths, and detoxifies. Moss advises that this can either be massaged onto skin or dropped straight on your tongue, which she finds “really calming” and uses it to "take the edge off instead of having a glass of wine."

Alongside the skincare you’ll also find a selection of sensory treats to create your own “mesmerising and magical” rituals on a daily basis. Sacred Mist is a mood-boosting aroma designed to promote peace and bring balance via orange flower, jasmine, oak moss and cedar wood. And there’s a tea, too. Dawn Tea for the morning and Dusk Tea for the evening (obviously) both of which are packed with anxiodiants and blended to either stimulate (morning) or calm (evening). So far, so dreamy.

Where Can You Buy Cosmoss?

Cosmoss is available to buy from cosmossbykatemoss.com as of right now.