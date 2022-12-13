Calling all my fellow Dawson’s Creek fans. Our girl Katie Holmes just rocked a bold ‘fit that many wouldn’t dare try today: the ever-controversial dress-over-jeans trend. This look, which peaked in the early aughts (read: sometime around 2004), was pretty quick to go out of style. Until recently, that is. Slowly but surely, more and more celebrities and influencers have taken to embracing the polarizing and very nostalgic combo. Holmes is just the latest to do so.

At the Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday, Dec. 9, the actor-director hit the red carpet in a midnight blue strapless mini dress on top of straight-leg jeans with frayed edges. She wore almost no jewelry except for a pair of blue earrings (plus her subtle nose ring) and sported black suede, retro-inspired sneakers. She looked super cool in an effortless I just threw this together way while also giving millennials all the feels with the throwback style.

Since her days playing the iconic Joey Potter, Holmes has become known for her eclectic taste both on and off the red carpet. The 43-year-old can often be spotted on the streets of Manhattan effortlessly modeling chic garb from designers like Chloe, Khaite, The Row, and Tory Burch. A fan of high-low dressing, it’s also not uncommon to see her donning pieces from more accessibly priced brands like H&M, Everlane, and Mango.

My concluding thoughts? I want to be like Katie Holmes when I grow up. That’s all.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images