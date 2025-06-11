Elsa Hosk’s See-Through Look Flaunted Her Panties — & Her Toes

Elsa Hosk doesn’t wear risqué looks because it’s a trend. No, naked dressing is her entire sartorial ethos. The Victoria’s Secret angel has been rocking the barely there aesthetic for years, even before its recent boom, and incorporating it into her ready-to-wear label, Helsa Studio.

Since saucy leanings are practically embedded in her style DNA, she has no issues incorporating multiple body-flaunting trends in one chic ensemble, even if the most adventurous dressers shy away from the styling technique. Need proof? Check out her latest ’fit.

Elsa’s Retro Number

Early this week, Hosk shared ’fit pics on main, posing beside a harbor. Proving she’s a styling whiz, she matched her ensemble with the location’s summery vibe.

Ever the entrepreneur, she pulled from her Helsa Studio collection for the outing and wore a diaphanous chiffon halter number with a plunge so deep it slid down to her waist. Her neckline, paired with the built-in reverse shawl detail (a burgeoning trend among Hollywood’s elite), was reminiscent of the way Old Hollywood icons used to dress, Marilyn Monroe included. The scarf added a touch of drama, especially as it billowed in the wind.

While the bottom half of her dress was relatively simple in its columnar silhouette, it was also utterly see-through, fully flaunting her slinky white underpants. While the exposed undies trend is difficult to pull off, Hosk managed to make the look romantic and tasteful with her dress’ pattern: retro polka dots. (For those hoping to purchase the same piece, unfortunately, it had already sold out.)

Her Naked Shoes

Hosk’s dress wasn’t the only see-through piece she wore that day. Like a true fashion girl, she donned the “naked shoe,” aka summer’s shoe craze. She didn’t just wear any ordinary sheer pair either; She slipped into Alaïa’s Vienne flats, the latest iteration of the label’s mesh Mary Janes (read: the It shoe beloved by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson).

Her choice was an ivory pair covered in laser-cut eyelets with the signature Mary Jane strap. ICYWW, this one is in stock, but be forewarned: it retails for a cool $1,250.

For an added touch of luxury, she completed her look with a straw shoulder bag — from Chanel, no less. The two-toned piece, which is also sold out, featured a tan leather flap and a woven body.

Pin this look to your mood boards, stat.