Katy Perry is a real firework. When it comes to music, she’s a certified hitmaker with bops that stand the test of time, and she’s just as explosive in the sartorial arena. As the queen of camp, her kooky ensembles have historically blown up the group chats. (Remember when she dressed as a chandelier for the 2019 Met Gala red carpet before changing into a bedazzled burger for the party proper? Iconic.)

The “Teenage Dream” singer’s recent looks have been thrilling the internet for a wholly different reason. In recent months, Perry embraced a more risqué approach to dressing. Exhibit A: The see-through LBD she wore to attend the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Katy’s Naked Dress

On April 1, Perry presented the Song of the Year award, and wore a see-through LBD for the occasion. The look was no joke: a beaded mesh maxi dress with two armpit-high slits (yes, really) over a black bra and underwear.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

A Moment For Her Bows

Designed by Interior NYC, Perry’s dress was completely open on either side and adorned with red velvet bows.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She further accessorized with shield sunglasses (a Kardashian favorite) by Acne Studios and knee-high boots by Khaite.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another Risqué Look

Perry’s whimsical aesthetic has been taking a backseat in recent months. In March, the “Roar” singer attended the Billboard Women in Music event in a cherry red co-ord set.

She wore a lace-up corset and mermaid skirt combo by Ellie Misner Boleyn. The peek-a-boo ensemble exposed her more controversial accessories: a G-string whale tail and (fake) 3D butterfly tattoo on her lower back, AKA a tramp stamp.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s entered a new era.