Katy Perry is baring it all to celebrate the release of her new album, 143.

After dropping the recent singles “Woman’s World,” “Lifetimes,” and “I’m His, He’s Mine” — which she debuted at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards — the singer released her much-anticipated sixth studio album on Sept. 20.

In a press release, Perry describes the record as a “bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album” that carries an “expression of love” throughout. 143 also includes collaborations with 21 Savage, Doechii, Kim Petras, and JID — and has been released with an abundance of striking visuals, including Perry’s latest Instagram post.

Katy’s Butterfly Bra

The singer posted an IG video of herself posing with a vinyl to mark the album’s release, wearing a pair of low-waist denim jeans and a backless butterfly bra top that put her cleavage on full display.

“143 is out now!” she captioned the post, that was shared with the album track “Gorgeous.”

Katy Perry posing with a 143 vinyl. Instagram/@katyperry

Butterflies have been a running theme throughout Perry’s 143 era. At the 2024 MTV VMAs on Sept. 11, she performed a medley of her greatest hits, including “California Gurls,” “E.T.,” and some of her new material.

The performance featured colorful drone butterflies that fluttered around the singer, which was greatly appreciated by Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove. “She was so excited,” the singer recalled of her VMAs rehearsals. “She’s never seen anything like that.”

More 143 ‘Fits

Perry’s current album cycle has seen her try on several futuristic, and very daring looks. In her newly-released “I’m His, He’s Mine,” music video, she poses on the hood of a moving car, wearing a shimmering metallic thong as she belts out the song’s chorus.

Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Walking the VMAs red carpet on Sept. 11, the singer strutted her stuff in not one, but two barely-there outfits. First, she wore a shredded bra with a one-sided strap, complete with a matching floor-length maxi skirt.

After picking up two Moon Person trophies at the ceremony, Perry then changed into a plunging icy grey dress from Area’s fall/winter 2024 collection that, once again, exposed her cleavage.