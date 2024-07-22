When Katy Perry released “California Gurls” in 2010, she practically invented the quintessential summer uniform: Daisy Dukes with bikinis on top. Now, she’s officially switching up the beachside look, and an addendum to her hit might be in order.

Over the weekend, the “Roar” singer soaked up the sun in Saint-Tropez with her partner, Orlando Bloom. Notably, her swim ’fits were missing the booty-baring bottoms she lyrically namechecked. Instead, she disrobed in the most stylish printed suits including one jaw-dropping, itty bitty bikini.

Katy’s Coquettecore Bikini

After releasing her new single, “Woman’s World,” on July 11, Perry jetted off to the French coastal town and shared snippets from her idyllic vacay on main. In one selfie, the American Idol judge wore a black-and-white set that was anything but drab.

The entire set was covered in a gingham pattern, aka the cottagecore print of summer. Hers included a bra top with matching bottoms pulled high above her hips. As a coquette aficionado, she also added a saccharine bow detail on each piece. She styled the look with layers of jewelry and black sunglasses.

She Wore More Chic One-Piece Suits

In another photo, Perry jumped in a pool with her fuchsia suit popping against the water’s cool blues. Her one-piece was a vibrant strapless number with white tie-dye stripes.

Perry went the maximalist route in another suit with a busy print-on-print look. Her suit was a rust concoction blanketed in various geometric shapes — rings, dots, grids, you name it. It was a skin-baring tapestry. She doubled down on the ornate pattern with a matching bucket hat.

Instagram/katyperry

For her accessories, she stuck to beachy staples including a pearl necklace, an anklet, and flip-flops. The real standout accouterments of her ’fit, however, were the campiest ones: floaties that varied in size, opacity, and shimmer.

If you’ll recall, Perry loves an inflatable moment. During her halftime performance at the 2015 Super Bowl, she danced with floatie mascots to sing “California Gurls.” Some things never change.