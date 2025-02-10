While Kendrick Lamar was gearing up for an unforgettable halftime show at Super Bowl LIX, Katy Perry was busy performing at another major sporting event.

On Feb. 8, the “Lifetimes” singer kicked off the 2025 Invictus Games as one of the opening ceremony headliners. During the show, Perry performed a medley of her biggest hits, including “Roar,” “Firework,” and “Dark Horse” — all while wearing a mix of workout gear and lingerie.

Katy’s White Corset

It’s no secret Katy Perry loves a good corset for her performances. Just last month, Perry took the stage at the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief concert in a graphic tee shirt adorned with a lace-up corset detail. The month prior, she pranced around Madison Square Garden in a Christmas-inspired lingerie ensemble while headlining iHeartRadio Z100’s annual Jingle Ball concert series. No matter the occasion, she always finds a way to incorporate a bustier into her look, and her recent appearance at the Invictus Games was no exception.

During the Vancouver opening ceremony, Perry donned a white sleeveless corset with an asymmetrical neckline and a structured bodice complete with boning down the front and sides.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Unlike prior performances, the corset wasn’t exactly the focal point of the outfit. In fact, from afar, the garment looked like a regular white tank top, as it was layered underneath a white technical vest.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The vest featured contrasting black patches, mesh pockets on each side, and a lace up design tied in a zigzag pattern.

She Wore A Garter, Too

For bottoms, she kept things fairly casual with a tiny pair of grey athletic shorts that boasted a stretchy elastic waistband and a drawstring closure in the center. The sweatshorts also featured a white ribbon detailing adorned with black buttons on each leg that stretched far beyond the hem of the shorts. But no Katy Perry outfit is complete without a few spicy elements — the pop star layered the look with a pair of white garter leggings.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The leggings were tucked into a pair of thigh-high shin guards decorated with a futuristic silver detailing. She completed the ensemble with white heeled boots and reflective nylon arm warmers for a look that was equal parts sporty and sexy.