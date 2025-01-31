Katy Perry’s onstage costumes are a masterclass in camp. Since popping off in 2008, she’s worn the most whimsical pieces, from cupcake bras to reindeer-inspired lingerie. However, to perform at the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief on Thursday, Jan. 30, she switched it up and went the understated, meaningful route.

A slew of music icons — 27 to be exact — took to both the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum for a joint benefit concert aimed at efforts to rebuild communities impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and more stars sang medleys of their hits (plus a few unreleased ones).

Perry’s set included “Roar,” “California Gurls,” and “Rise,” which was backed by the Pasadena chorale. It was a goosebump-inducing emotional set, especially with the screen behind her flashing images from the recent fires. Naturally, she ensured her ensemble matched the somber vibe and thoughtfully added a special tribute.

Katy’s Corset ‘Fit

The former American Idol judge kept her outfit subdued in darker neutrals, black and gray. She wore an inky T-shirt with cap sleeves, aka the beloved mini sleeve from the early 2000s. To give it a bit of a cinch, the bottom half of the torso was pulled into a lace-up corset tied with a shoelace. The resulting ruching pulled the shirt up for a bit of a cropped hem.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though she toned it way down, Perry couldn’t help but lean into her usual spicy sensibility and paired the belly-baring sliver with another bare area: a portion of her thigh. The songstress wore a gray patchwork denim skirt, crafted like a wrap. It came replete with an asymmetrical buckle detail that gave way to a massive slit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired the skirt with matching thigh-high gray boots for a streamlined slay.

Her Shirt Had A Hidden Meaning

Viewers may have zeroed in on Perry waving the California state flag, but there was another meaningful detail in her look. Upon closer inspection, the back of her shirt bore the insignia of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Station 147, a not-so-subtle nod to the first responders who worked tirelessly to stop the fires.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A touching tribute indeed.