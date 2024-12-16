Katy Perry is officially done with her “Dark Horse” era. As of Friday, Dec. 13, she entered the age of the silver reindeer.

Most stars invited to holiday-themed fêtes channel Santa Claus or his Mrs. in bright reds and fuzzy shearling trims. Most stars, however, aren’t the 13-time Grammy nominee. At iHeartRadio Z100’s annual Jingle Ball concert, the American Idol judge proved she’s a fashion rebel by getting crafty with the Christmas dress code. Instead of being fitted like the North Pole’s famed gift-distributing couple, she channeled one of their reliable reindeer — spicily, of course.

Katy’s Christmas-Inspired Lingerie

As is tradition, several musical acts graced New York’s Madison Square Garden for the highly anticipated yearly series of performances. This year’s lineup included Gracie Abrams, Tate McRae, and Benson Boone, among other performers and guests.

Perry, who was part of the stacked lineup, performed “Woman’s World” in one of her spiciest on-stage costumes. Wearing nothing but lingerie, she donned a skin-matching bodysuit with visible boning. A play in textures, silver metal bra cups laser cut and embossed with snowflake details laid atop the diaphanous fabric.

While her bra was opaque, the rest of Perry’s torso was utterly sheer save for a smattering of crystals. A massive metal snowflake was affixed on each side of her hip, adding to the wintry vibe.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The bottom half of the look was even more interesting. A bedazzled thong with ultra-narrow coverage and a high cut sat atop another pair of undies: leather low-rise panties. It gave the illusion of a Y2K-era whale tail (a Perry favorite) and layered underwear, because why wear one when you can wear two?

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed the look with matching thigh-high metallic silver boots and a massive white fur coat. The campiest part of her ’fit, however, was her glass antler headpiece.

Her Red Carpet Look

Earlier in the evening, the “Roar” songstress walked the red carpet in a full silver look, a preview of her on-stage number. As opposed to her skin-baring costume, this was very demure. The fitted aqueous number was a floor-grazing, long-sleeved design, aka completely covered. It even featured a mock neck. With the draping around her hips, she looked like liquid silver.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images