It’s hard to say that Katy Perry’s fashion is boring. The singer has worn all sorts of bold looks while performing worldwide and promoting her upcoming Lifetimes Tour, from unusual underwear ensembles to jacket dresses with oversized bows.

While visiting the SiriusXM studios in Las Vegas on Feb. 27, Perry blended California-inspired casual athleisure with cowboy attire using one of her go-to garments: chaps.

Katy’s Shorts & Chaps

For her radio interview, Perry managed to go both country and sporty. She wore an unusually structured brown leather jacket with a corset bodice, extra-long sleeves, and a capelet draped over her shoulders, complete with belted ties.

She paired the jacket with what appeared to be matching short leather chaps that only reached her thighs, with strands of fringe hanging off the sides. Rather than wear jeans or just underwear below her chaps, as the garment usually calls for, she donned a pair of gray biker shorts, which came up just above her knees.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perry added more leather with her accessories, but this time inspired by motocross rather than country. She completed her look with black knee-high boots with metallic silver buckles and finishes.

Katy’s Love Of Chaps

This isn’t the first time Perry has put a spin on chaps, a fave of stars like Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion as part of the Western trend. Except not all of Perry’s chaps are country-inspired.

In September, she performed at Australia’s 2024 AFL Grand Final cricket match in athletic chaps (yes, they exist). She donned a pair of white chaps with tiny zip-up shorts and a metallic silver belt buckle that led to detachable nylon leg warmers, which featured three poofy pockets on both sides.

Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

She paired the chaps with an equally striking chrome breastplate and wore matching oversized sunglasses for her daytime performance.