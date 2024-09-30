To say Katy Perry has been keeping busy lately would be a severe understatement. Just in the span of a few weeks, the pop star released a new album, headlined Brazil’s Rock In Rio Festival, and was named the 2024 recipient of the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. NBD.

To cap off her whirlwind month, the 39-year-old treated fans to a performance at the 2024 AFL Grand Final cricket match in Melbourne, Australia on Sept. 28. Though the setlist spanned the entirety of her 16-year career, Perry paid homage to her latest album by sporting her favorite item of the 143 era: a breastplate.

Katy’s Chrome Breast Plate

Katy Perry has worn some pretty outlandish outfits in her day, but her sartorial choices throughout the 143 era have taken her otherworldly style to another stratosphere.

While performing hit singles like “Teenage Dream” and “I Kissed A Girl,” Perry donned a futuristic blue chrome breastplate complete with a halter neckline and an open back design. The reflective chest-piece also featured a white underwire detail for added support — a must when performing for a stadium of 100,000 fans — and a seriously cropped silhouette that hit right below the chest.

Adam Trafford/AFL Photos/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

As for the rest of the ‘fit, Perry wore a pair of chaps featuring the shortest shorts you’ve ever seen and a set of attachable nylon leg warmers with three dramatically oversized pockets on each side. She completed the look with some stylish silver sunnies.

Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Before changing into the sci-fi-inspired outfit, the “Lifetimes” songstress wore a flowy white gown with chrome accents around the neck and waist as she performed her 2013 hit single “Roar.” But don’t worry — the breastplate was still very much on display, thanks to a massive plunging cutout down the front of the dress.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

She Loves A Breastplate

All of Perry’s recent accomplishments aside, nothing has defined the 143 era more than her love of breastplates. The infatuation began on July 10, when the “Hot N Cold” singer announced the release of her seventh studio album and debuted the cover art on Instagram. In the photo, Perry sports a see-through resin breastplate and a translucent skirt as she floats in front of a seemingly heart-shaped portal.

Then, the theme continued on July 23, when the superstar shared a nearly identical image of the Target exclusive album artwork. Only this time, the singer wore a fiery heart-shaped breastplate and little else.

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with having a signature look.