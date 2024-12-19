Katy Perry's jacket dress took coquette to the extreme.

Mariah Carey may be the undisputed Queen of Christmas, but Katy Perry has been working extra hard to secure a spot in the seasonal royal court.

As the headliner of this year’s iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball tour, the pop star made sure to infuse her performance with plenty of holiday cheer. It started with a spicy reindeer costume complete with layered underwear. Then, she took things a step further with a saucy sheer gown that left little to the imagination. Now, she’s gearing up for yet another show across the pond, and bringing the same festive energy to the event.

Katy’s Coquette Jacket

Katy Perry is not one to shy away from an outlandish outfit. She hit the scene in 2008 in revealing lingerie, cotton candy-colored wigs, and cupcake bras, and her style has only gotten more wild in the years following. In 2024 alone, Perry made headlines for freeing the nipple at the 2024 MTV VMAs, gracing the cover of her most recent album in star-shaped pasties, and who could forget the time she flaunted major butt-cleavage in a thong?

Given her penchant for over-the-top ensembles, her latest look should come as no surprise. On Dec. 18, the “Firework” singer took to Instagram to promote her upcoming TV concert special, Night of a Lifetime, which premieres on ITV on Dec. 21. In the promotional video, Perry tries (and hilariously fails) to pose with Big Ben from afar. As she stands in front of the historic attraction, she wears a white coat dress with a dramatically sized bow tied around the waist.

The garment featured a festive twist on coquette-core, thanks to the massive bow — a key element to the aesthetic.

The dress-coat combo was seemingly made from a latex material, despite perhaps looking like a soft puffer winter jacket. The outfit also appeared to take inspiration from an angel Christmas tree topper, as evidenced by its voluminous petticoat and elegant structure.

More Festive Looks

Katy Perry clearly takes the holiday season very seriously. On Dec. 13, the 40-year-old took the stage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in a lingerie-inspired reindeer costume, complete with a skin-matching bodysuit, a bedazzled thong styled atop leather low-rise panties, and reindeer antlers, of course.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then, on Dec. 16, Perry hit the red carpet at Jingle Ball’s Philadelphia stop in a merlot-colored sparkly sheer gown.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Needless to say, Katy Perry’s ascension to the Princess of Christmas is upon us.