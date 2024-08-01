Katy Perry has been synonymous with all things stars and stripes ever since the release of her hit 2010 single “Firework,” so much so that she even referenced her own iconography in the “Woman’s World” music video with a daring star-spangled swimsuit. Well, it looks like the pop star is leaning into her patriotic past once again, this time with a star-shaped bra on the cover of her upcoming album, 143.

Katy’s Barely-There Bra

On Wednesday, July 31, Perry announced that the exclusive Urban Outfitters edition the new record will feature an alternate cover via Instagram. She shared a snap of the limited edition cover art in the post, and the jaw-dropping pic is seriously stunning.

In the photo, Perry poses in front of a monochromatic background with one arm behind her head as her long black locks blow in the wind. She wears a sheer mock neck dress that only covers half her body, and a micro bra held together with star-shaped pasties that carefully cover her nipples.

Perry’s bra straps are so thin, the garment might as well be a G-string. The dress itself is just as revealing, thanks to a braided strap that spans across the chest and stomach, several exposed cut-outs, and a low-cut design on the hip.

“143 exclusively for @urbanoutfitters 🌟,” she captioned the photo.

A Star Is Reborn

While the star imagery may seem like an obvious nod to her “Firework” era, it’s possible the cover art also has a double meaning.

Perry has teased several album covers since announcing the project on July 10, all of which feature a celestial, futuristic aesthetic. Between the scant, space-like background and her star-covered bra, the latest cover all but proves Perry’s next era will be inspired by the cosmos.

The standard artwork for the songstress’ seventh studio album, which features an image of Perry floating through a vibrantly-colored portal while donning a see-through resin body plate, was the first indicator of the superstar’s artistic direction.

The Target-exclusive cover, where the 39-year-old can be seen sporting a heart-shaped breastplate and little else, was the next cosmic clue.

And let’s not forget the time Perry wore iridescent rings as lingerie for the Woman’s World EP cover.

Judging by the album artwork, it’s fair to say 143 is going to be out of this world.