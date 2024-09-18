It’s been a busy month for Katy Perry. The singer made a winning appearance at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sept. 11 (where she won the Video Vanguard award and performed a medley of her greatest hits), and is preparing to drop her sixth studio album, 143, on Sept. 20 — much to the delight of her adoring KatyCats.

Amid her packed release-week schedule, Perry took some time to share highlights from her recent trip to New York City on Sept. 18, posting a collection of new photos on Instagram.

The singer’s latest IG carousel displayed photos of her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy Dove. “Ate the whole [apple emoji] left no crumbs,” she captioned the gallery, which included a pic of Perry’s latest, nip-focused look.

Katy’s Nip-Focused Top

In one Instagram snap, the “Woman’s World” singer posed in a white cami top with ripped patterns over her nipples and torso. Along with a matching mini skirt, which sat just below her waist, Perry finished the look with a pair of chic black shades and crocodile-print boots.

The “California Gurls” hitmaker also showed off some major side boob in another of her recent selfies, wearing a matching crocodile-print cropped top and matching mini-skirt in the back of a car.

She’s A Fan Of Freeing The Nipple

This isn’t the first time Perry has drawn attention to her nipple region recently. Posing on the VMAs red carpet with her two Moon Person trophies, the singer left little to the imagination in a plunging icy grey dress from Area’s fall/winter 2024 collection that left her cleavage on full display.

Perry wore another barely-there outfit that same night, posing at the ceremony in an asymmetrical, one-sided bra top that was almost completely shredded.