Katy Perry has been opening up about motherhood more and more as of late. In August, the singer explained how her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove, inspired her song “Lifetimes,” and revealed that the 4 year-old keeps on singing one of her biggest hits. More recently, Perry discussed some of her daughter’s lookalikes, revealing that she resembles an iconic fictional character.

The “Firework” hitmaker appeared on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on Sept. 12 where she revealed Daisy’s literary doppelgänger: Eloise, from the same-named children’s book series. “She has hair like Eloise,” Perry said. “She's got such a strong will. She's a king.”

Penned by author Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight, the Eloise book series was first published 1955 and tells the story of a young girl with unruly blonde hair who lives at New York City’s famous Plaza Hotel. In 2003, Disney released two made-for-TV movies based on the original books, titled Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime.

During her SiriusXM interview, Perry opened up further about parenting Daisy alongside her fiancé Bloom, who she’s been engaged to since 2019.

Revealing that she and Bloom were very “intentional about having her” in 2020, the singer continued, “She had some good karma coming to us. She is such our gift and she is such a blessing.”

A portrait of the children’s book character Eloise. Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Daisy’s VMAs Shoutout

Perry’s SiriusXM sit-down came after her appearance at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Sept. 11, where she performed a medley of her greatest hits, including “California Gurls,” “E.T.,” and her latest single, “I’m His, He’s Mine” featuring Doechii.

The singer’s VMAs performance featured drone butterflies that fluttered around the stage — much to the amazement of Daisy Dove. “She was so excited,” Perry recalled of her VMAs rehearsals. “She's never seen anything like that, and I was catching ‘em and she's like, ‘I want to catch one.’”

The singer was also handed the prestigious Video Vanguard Award by her fiancé during the ceremony. “You fell in love with her as Katy Perry,” Bloom said on stage. “I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson.”

While accepting the Vanguard trophy, Perry gave the couple’s daughter an adorable shoutout. “For my Daisy, the only flowers I'll ever need,” she said during her speech.