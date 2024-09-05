Katy Perry Rocked A $240 T-Shirt With A Faux Nipple Piercing

Katy Perry (and her little dog, Nugget) recently sat down with Call Her Daddy podcast host, Alex Cooper. The episode, which was released on Sept. 4, covered everything from her upcoming album 143, her relationship with Orlando Bloom, and why she decided to work with producer Doctor Luke again.

Perry arrived to Cooper’s Los Angeles home wearing a baby T-shirt with a very eye-catching design: two insignias resembling piercings on her nipples. It was fitting for the singer who has been a lot more experimental with her style recently. Just this summer she attended Vogue World’s annual runway event in Paris wearing arguably her most revealing cutout look yet. And only a few months before, she wore a whale tale skirt that exposed her butt cleavage and a G-string to the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

Katy’s Pierced Nipple T-Shirt

Perry’s short-sleeve baby tee is from Mugler’s latest release and is currently available to shop (see the link below). The cotton top features silver embellished piercings that intentionally sit on the nipple area. After all, we know Perry is a free-the-nipple stan from some of her previous nipple-friendly looks.

And even though Cooper tends to keep her podcasting looks pretty simple (she usually wears sweats), that didn’t stop Perry from showing up in another signature statement look.

Perry worked with stylist Tatiana Waterford to achieve her Call Her Daddy outfit. In addition to her Mugler baby-tee, Perry wore a pair of gray and white Acne Studios layered pinstripe trousers. Naturally, she accessorized with silver jewelry to match her T-shirt’s silver nipple piercings: the “I Kissed a Girl” singer wore a silver nameplate necklace from New York-based brand Rachel G and a chunky spiral shaped ring from Uncommon Matters.

Last but not least, Perry’s shoes were a pair of spiked white embellished sandals from Christian Louboutin to keep things interesting.

Shop Katy’s Exact Look

Everything that Perry wore — including her pierced nipple tee — is still available to shop (for now). Happy shopping!