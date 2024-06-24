Katy Perry is ushering in a new era. She’s working on her top-secret sixth studio album (release date TBD), beginning with the single “Woman’s World.” Naturally, she has also entered a new sartorial era to match.

Over two decades, the “Teenage Dream” singer has built a reputation as a style star with her signature whimsical aesthetic. She dressed as a chandelier at the 2019 Met Gala and wore a bikini with giant 3D cupcakes in her “California Gurls” music video, among other memorable kooky numbers.

These days, however, Perry’s been favoring outfits with a lot less froth — and a lot less fabric. In particular, she’s developed a penchant for slits, cut-outs, and other bare details. Thus far, she’s worn cut-outs so low they showed butt cleavage and slits so long they ran the length of her body.

Her latest outfit, however, is arguably her most daring yet: a dress practically covered in cut-outs. And she just happened to wear it on the runway at Paris Couture Week, NBD.

Katy’s Leather Cut-Out Dress

On Sunday, June 23, Vogue held the third installment of their now-annual fashion show, Vogue World. Though the first two were staged in New York and London, the latest transformed Paris’ Place Vendôme into one giant runway — and tapped the biggest stars to walk it.

The show enlisted Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Sabrina Carpenter, plus Venus and Serena Williams. Perry, however, stood out among the horde of A-listers in the type of gown people write songs about.

The “Roar” singer debuted a black leather masterpiece by Noir Kei Ninomiya that was more negative space than fabric. The holey bits were framed by small leather scraps in leaf-like shapes, which lent itself to a funky geometrical pattern.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The bottom half of this sartorial masterpiece was covered in a smattering of 3D rosettes in black and blush pink, adding some coverage to the otherwise exposed number. She merchandised the look with pointed-toe lace-up booties, adding even more edge to the already-edgy ensemble.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Dramatic Glam

Keeping her hair simple, it was slicked back in a semi-wet look, like she had just emerged from the pool. Meanwhile, her eye makeup was intentionally severe. Perry rocked an exaggerated cat-eye and a matching mauve lip.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

