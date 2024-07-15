Katy Perry has been hard at work. Over the past few weeks, she sat front row and hit the catwalk at Paris Couture Week, juggled her commitments as an American Idol judge, and also launched new music. NBD.

Her itinerary has been so packed with outings that by the time she dropped her single “Woman’s World” on Thursday, July 11, Perry fully rebranded herself as a fashion girl to watch — especially since several ’fits doubled as album Easter eggs.

After a successful launch, the “Roar” singer finally spent some downtime on an idyllic vacation over the weekend. Despite her off-duty status, however, she kept the headline-making outfits coming in chic bikinis and lacy numbers. One dress, in particular, was utterly risqué: a see-through tangerine explosion.

Katy’s See-Through Crochet Ensemble

On Sunday, July 14, Perry shared snaps from her beach getaway on Instagram with the caption, “Woman’s World, work/life balance edition.” In between photos of painting with watercolors and working out with her husband, Orlando Bloom, Perry showed off a dreamy summer wardrobe choice.

Channeling the tangerine hues of sunset, the American Idol judge wore a fiery orange mini. The number was entirely crocheted, making it a daring see-through fabrication. It featured an open back and lace-up details on her waist.

She accessorized her summery number with black sunglasses and shoulder duster earrings.

More Looks, Right This Way

Naturally, her suitcase was packed with more jaw-dropping gems — swimwear included. In one photo, the “Firework” crooner wore a bikini set in classic black. Nothing about it was basic though.

Her plunging bra top featured a ring in the center while her bottoms, pulled up above her hips, also boasted an inky-hued ring on each side. The hardware-focused style is a massive swim trend this year and it’s no surprise Perry is already ahead of the curve.

In another photo, Perry rode a boat against the backdrop of a picturesque sunset. She expertly matched her background’s yellow gradients in a butter-yellow lace number, another see-through choice. While the outfit was barely seen, she showed off her gilded chain accessories and peachy makeup.

It’s Katy’s world — we’re just lucky to be livin’ in it.