Katy Perry is in full-blown work mode as she gears up to release her new album on Sept. 20, titled 143, but that doesn’t mean she’s sacrificed summer vacation entirely. She’s spent the season frolicking around Europe to spend time with family and film music videos for 143. And in true Perry fashion, she’s sported head-turning looks along the way.

On Aug. 14, she shared photos of a skydiving experience with husband Orlando Bloom, in which they jumped from a helicopter straight into the ocean, sans parachute. She captioned the post with lyrics from her new single, “Lifetimes,” but it was her swimsuit that captured fans’ eyes — and even that might have had a subtle meaning about the album.

Katy’s Orange Bikini

For the stunt, Perry opted for a neon orange bikini, which surely would’ve caught the attention of lifeguards had things gone awry.

The swimsuit’s top was reminiscent of a textured sports bra, and it matched the bottoms, which were pulled up to create a high-cut silhouette, a fit that’s been favored by the likes of Kendall Jenner and even Perry herself.

Katy Perry / Instagram

Katy’s Worn Orange In The Past

The singer has been rocking lots of orange lately — including another swimsuit — which has created speculation that she’s making orange the color of her 143 album. (Ironically, it’s the only color that her foe-turned-friend Taylor Swift hasn’t used for one of her eras.)

A few days before skydiving, Perry rocked an orange whale-tail Chanel bikini at a club, complete with a rhinetoned top and a bedazzled double-C logo on the back of her G-string. She covered up the swimsuit with a lacy cropped tank top and matching midi-skirt.

In an Instagram video to promote an upcoming performance in Melbourne, Australia, the star donned an orange cropped leather jacket with multiple belt-shaped collars, which she wore over a matching tank top and a zip-up ruffled mini-skirt.

Instagram / Katy Perry

And back in July, Perry showed off one of her beach getaway looks, a see-through crochet mini-dress with an open back and lace-up details around her waist, which showed off a little sideboob.

For Perry, it’s an orange summer, and we’re lucky to be living in it.