Katy Perry has been doing the absolute most while in Paris for the haute couture shows. First she walked the Vogue World runway in the most revealing cutout leather dress. Next the “Teenage Dream” singer showed up to the Balenciaga show wearing nothing but tights and a fur coat. As if that wasn’t enough of a spectacle, for her next look she wore a red one shoulder dress with an extremely long train covered in her own song lyrics.

The drama was not for nothing though: The former American Idol host has recently announced new music and is strategically promoting it, albeit non-discretely. She’s obviously excited about all of her hard work about to come into fruition. The lyrics that were printed out on her red train are from her upcoming single entitled “Woman’s World,” which will be released on July 11th. Now that’s one way to generate hype.

Katy’s Wordy Red Dress

Perry stepped out of a black car at Place Vendôme to find fans waving to her as they stood behind rope stanchions. Perry’s outfits have always proven to be a bit of a surprise, but I’d bet fans did not expect to wear an over 100-foot train printed with white capitalized letters. I hope they brought their reading glasses with them.

The statement flourish was attached to a matching siren red velour mini from the Balenciaga Pre-Fall 2024 runway collection, but the original short train was modified for Perry. The subtly ruched dress featured an asymmetric off-the-shoulder neckline with a singular long sleeve on her left arm. Similar to the top, the silhouette’s bottom hem was also slightly off center.

The singer accessorized her bold look with contrasting black tights and a pair of leather pointed toe stilettos.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images 1 / 2

Perry’s only jewelry was a pair of silver statement earrings that were shaped like upside down crescents. Her jet black hair flowed behind her shoulders and her makeup featured a soft and minimal palette.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Perry didn’t have to say much in this look... her dress did all the talking. But there’s still one more day of Paris Couture Week and I wonder what else she has up her sleeve.