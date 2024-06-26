Katy Perry has been making Paris Couture Week her personal runway, ushering her return to music and the limelight. She recently announced her upcoming new single, “Woman’s World,” and made a huge impression by sporting robot legs and a sheer string bikini on the cover art.

While “Woman’s World” may be launching her sixth studio album, the cover also kicked off a new fashion era for Perry, which she continued at many events during Paris Couture Week. On June 24, the singer attended a film premiere where she channeled her late 2000s pop-rock “I Kissed A Girl” era, and wore a look that could’ve come straight off the rack at Hot Topic.

Katy’s Punk Rock Look

Perry supported legendary designer Diane von Furstenberg by attending a Paris screening of her new documentary Woman In Charge, and dressed for the occasion in a look from Artemisi. The singer wore a long gray denim skirt with metal grommets connected to large silver hooks, making her skirt look pierced all over. Former Warped Tour attendees should take notes.

Her emo-inspired look also included a matching denim laced-up crop top and dinosaur-inspired gray jacket with pointed scales across the sleeves.

Katy Perry attends the "Diane von Furstenberg - Woman In Charge" Premiere on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France. Julien Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Perry’s skirt was so long that you could barely see her footwear, it’s only natural that she kept it simple with a pair of pointed white pumps.

Katy’s Paris Domination

Perry’s punk rock look was just one of her many eye-catching outfits for Paris Couture Week. First, she walked the runway at the Vogue World fashion show in a very naked dress from Noir Kei Ninomiya, with geometric leather cutouts and 3D-printed flowers.

Katy Perry walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A couple days later, Perry turned heads at Balenciaga’s Fall 2024-2025 Haute Couture show in a luxe black fur coat — and not much else underneath. She paired the jacket with retro sunglasses and torn-up tights that flowed into high heels. She even slicked her hair back to keep the focus on her look.

Katy Perry attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on June 26, 2024 in Paris, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether she’s going for emo vibes or loud luxury, Perry knows how to turn up the heat.