Celebrity Style
Katy Perry’s Pierced Skirt Gave Total Warped Tour Vibes
The singer channeled Y2K emo.
Katy Perry has been making Paris Couture Week her personal runway, ushering her return to music and the limelight. She recently announced her upcoming new single, “Woman’s World,” and made a huge impression by sporting robot legs and a sheer string bikini on the cover art.
While “Woman’s World” may be launching her sixth studio album, the cover also kicked off a new fashion era for Perry, which she continued at many events during Paris Couture Week. On June 24, the singer attended a film premiere where she channeled her late 2000s pop-rock “I Kissed A Girl” era, and wore a look that could’ve come straight off the rack at Hot Topic.
Katy’s Punk Rock Look
Perry supported legendary designer Diane von Furstenberg by attending a Paris screening of her new documentary Woman In Charge, and dressed for the occasion in a look from Artemisi. The singer wore a long gray denim skirt with metal grommets connected to large silver hooks, making her skirt look pierced all over. Former Warped Tour attendees should take notes.
Her emo-inspired look also included a matching denim laced-up crop top and dinosaur-inspired gray jacket with pointed scales across the sleeves.
Since Perry’s skirt was so long that you could barely see her footwear, it’s only natural that she kept it simple with a pair of pointed white pumps.
Katy’s Paris Domination
Perry’s punk rock look was just one of her many eye-catching outfits for Paris Couture Week. First, she walked the runway at the Vogue World fashion show in a very naked dress from Noir Kei Ninomiya, with geometric leather cutouts and 3D-printed flowers.
A couple days later, Perry turned heads at Balenciaga’s Fall 2024-2025 Haute Couture show in a luxe black fur coat — and not much else underneath. She paired the jacket with retro sunglasses and torn-up tights that flowed into high heels. She even slicked her hair back to keep the focus on her look.
Whether she’s going for emo vibes or loud luxury, Perry knows how to turn up the heat.