Katy Perry Wore A Totally See-Through Dress To The Jingle Ball

With the holidays right around the corner, most people have begun winding down for the year. But not Katy Perry.

As one of the headliners of iHeartRadio Z100’s annual Jingle Ball, Perry has been making the rounds at different stadiums across the country to perform hits like “I Kissed A Girl,” “Roar,” and “Teenage Dream.” And the pop star is bringing the Christmas spirit with her on each stop with her festive outfits. It started with a risqué reindeer look. Now, she’s upping the ante with a see-through gown that puts all other holiday party dresses to shame.

Katy’s Sheer Dress

The holidays always provide ample opportunity to dress up, and as the queen of stunt dressing, it’s only fitting that Katy Perry would arrive to Jingle Ball in a gown that’s just as seasonally appropriate as it is daring.

On Dec. 16, the 40-year-old pulled up to the tour’s Philadelphia stop in a revealing floor-length number from designer Alex Perry. With a sleeveless silhouette and a high-cut neckline, the garment features a sheer merlot fabric that covers the clavicle and torso, only to be broken up by a sequined bandeau across the chest.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The sheer paneling didn’t carry beyond past the waistline, as the skirt of the dress is made from the same sparkly material as the bandeau and boasts a draped silhouette.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As if the sheer material weren’t revealing enough, the dress also features a thigh-high slit that left her leg completely exposed.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed the look with a pair of pointed-toe black heels, a deep “cherry mocha” lip, and styled her signature black tresses in loose curls.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In The Holiday Spirit

She may not have a Christmas album (yet), but that doesn’t mean Perry doesn’t enjoy getting into the holiday spirit. On Dec. 12, the “Firework” songstress shared a series of photos on Instagram in which she wore yet another scandalously seasonal sheer dress. The garment, this time a minidress, featured a furry wine-colored panel across the chest and waist, as well as a black lace cutout across the torso.

It’s clear Christmas is arriving early for Perry.