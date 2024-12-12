Katy Perry Flaunted Her Underboob In A See-Through Minidress

There’s a lot of debate over when the holiday season officially begins, but now that 2025 is only a few weeks away, it’s fair game to start dressing in deep reds, gorgeous greens, and frosty silvers all day, every day. Just ask Katy Perry, who was recently spotted wearing a holiday-coded minidress with some seriously naughty elements.

Katy’s See-Through Minidress

Katy Perry is ever one to miss an opportunity to dress up, and the holiday season is the perfect chance to bundle up in decadent furs. But Perry decided not to cover up too much with her latest look.

On Dec. 12, the “Firework” singer took to Instagram to announce a second Paris tour date for her 2025 Lifetimes Tour. In the post, the 40-year-old wears a spicy yet festive minidress that puts all other holiday party ‘fits to shame. The garment, styled by Heather Picchiottino, boasted a one-shoulder design and featured a fuzzy, wine-colored panel across the chest that served as a top. Situated across the waist is a similarly fuzzy fabric, and in between the two pieces sits a sheer black lace cutout.

Thanks to its asymmetrical design, the fluffy shawl exposed Perry’s underboob as she posed for a photo.

The garment also featured a rogue piece of lacy fabric that carried down to Perry’s knee, because you can never have too much lace.

Given the sultry nature of the spirited dress, it’s only fitting that Perry opted for a dark “cherry mocha” lip stain, and wore her black tresses down in a loose wave. She also rocked a moody micro bang moment as she posed on a piano.

She Loves An Underboob Moment

Being the sartorially subversive style icon she is, it’s no surprise to see Perry showing a little skin. Just last week she attended Capital’s 2024 Jingle Bell Ball in London in a sideboob-baring naked dress, and the month prior she sported a cleavage-forward gown at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles.

She even paid homage to Rosie the Riveter earlier this year in a saucy star-spangled bodysuit that left her cleavage and underboob totally exposed.

One thing about Katy Perry: she’s always going to dress up for a holiday.