Katy Perry doesn’t just sing about extraterrestrials, she’s about to experience the cosmos IRL. On April 14, the “E.T.” singer — alongside Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn — will take part in Blue Origin’s all-female space flight.

Before their out-of-this-world adventure, the crew assembled for the first time all together for ELLE’s digital cover, where Perry joked that her first concern after getting the invite was about what she was going to wear. But fashion choices shouldn’t be a problem for Perry, who wore a very trendy plunging suit that matched the rest of her team in all-black.

Katy’s Office Siren ‘Fit

Revealing tops have a chokehold over Hollywood at the moment, with celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Jenna Ortega sporting plunging necklines this spring. Even Heidi Klum wore a corpcore suit with a cleavage-baring blazer while in New York City in March, which had similar vibes to Perry’s choice for the ELLE cover.

Stylist Juliana Vargas had Perry in a black blazer with silver clasps that matched her black pants with silver details down the side and stiletto heels. While the daring look may not be HR-approved, it goes well with the TikTok-viral office siren aesthetic and shows off how much she means business when it comes to space travel.

Her Space Glam Boots

The all-black look wasn’t the only ‘fit Perry wore to the ELLE shoot. She later sported a much more covered up cream ensemble that consisted of a belted coat and very ‘60s space age fashion thigh-high boots. With rolled up sleeves and a power stance, Perry was the embodiment of girl power.

The Grammy nominee’s confidence even helped King feel better about their future flight. The CBS Mornings host told the outlet that she called the singer, asking her “50 million questions.” Perry was able to calm King down by reminding her just how short their space flight would be. The “Woman’s World” singer said she probably won’t be nervous until the final countdown begins, but until then, she’s excited to go and inspire her daughter, Daisy. “She’s already such a big dreamer and she’s only 4,” she said.

Perry also stated she wants to go to “inspire a whole new generation and make space and science glam.” Judging from her photo shoot looks alone, she’s already got the glam part down.