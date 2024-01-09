Kendall Jenner has countless bikini options at her disposal — a quick scroll through her Instagram will confirm that. Between her nonexistent budget and fashion mogul siblings who have swimwear collections at the ready, Jenner could easily be set for life, without having to repeat outfits.

So when she gravitates toward a single bikini style over and over (three times, to be exact), it’s worth a much closer investigation. Case in point: the ruffled thong bikini she can’t seem to stop wearing.

Kendall’s Favorite Cheeky Set

While in the Caribbean, the 818 Tequila founder wore a two-toned swim set that was positively cheeky. The top was a classic triangle (a big Kardashian/Jenner favorite), while the stringy bottoms featured a bum-baring thong cut (another big Jenner go-to).

The silhouette itself isn’t anything out of the ordinary — the detail, however, is where the fun comes in. Designed by Amsterdam-based label Deparel, the green and brown set featured wavy stripes. While Jenner is no stranger to prints, patterns, and luxe fabrics, the unexpected ruffled texture stood out.

Bikini Déjà Vu

It’s not the first time she’s worn the knit bikini — nor the second. On the same Caribbean vacation, Jenner whipped out yet another striped thong set just a few days prior. The supermodel posed in an identical red and white suit, also from Deparel.

Last summer, the reality star wore yet another nearly identical knit suit from the same brand — this time, in shades of green.

Here’s Where You Can Buy It

If you want to cop a slice of Jenner’s beachside wardrobe, two out of her three suits are still available — and for less than $300.

Be on the lookout for more wavy suits, come summer 2024. If Jenner is a fan, it’s only a matter of time until this becomes a full-blown trend.