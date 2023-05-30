When you ring in summer 2023 in an uber-chic bikini ‘fit in the south of France, the only logical thing to do is share it on the ‘gram — immediately. And judging by supermodel Kendall Jenner’s pics, the season is coming in h-o-t.

On Monday, the reality star shared some snaps from her Memorial Day Weekend excursion in the coastal town of Antibes. And, to no one’s surprise, Jenner rocked a barely-there triangle bikini set — her minimalist go-to as of late — like she was on the runway.

She took her slinky summer uniform a step further and wore an utterly sheer sleeveless dress as a cover-up, fully exposing her navy blue bikini top and stringy bottoms. Committing to the beachy theme, Jenner merchandised her look with one of the hottest summer bag trends: an oversized raffia tote.

From Bottega Veneta, the luxurious woven bag is included as one of Jenner’s picks on the luxury retailer FRWD, where she serves as creative director. Touting it in France is just an added seal of approval. She completed the look with black sunnies and silver earrings, chicly gathering her hair in a messy bun clamped in a tortoiseshell claw clip.

Too chic.