Supermodel-turned-tequila mogul Kendall Jenner has become known for her daring fashion sense, having served sculpted bra looks and cut-out designs in recent months. Now, The Kardashians star has stunned in a risqué T-shirt dress for her collaboration with FRWD, and fans are here for it. Captured by photographer Yulia Gorbachenko, the high-end online retailer’s latest campaign showcases Jenner posing on a bed in a sheer white T-shirt dress complete with black knee-length boots. The supermodel shared her latest FWRD campaign snaps with her 281 million Instagram followers, and one fan declared the look a “work of art.”

The reality TV star was appointed FWRD’s Creative Director back in Sept. 2021. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar the following year, in May 2022, Jenner commented on her decision to collaborate with the company. “I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business,” she explained. “As FWRD’s Creative Director, I love helping curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands.” Jenner went on to say that she is “really drawn to a slightly minimalist, effortless style with a touch of French cool girl. A great pair of jeans and a little tank with some cute accessories and I’m all done.”

“My favourite part has been being able to give input at every stage of the creative process,” the supermodel also said of her position. “From sharing my new designer discoveries to collaborating with the photoshoot team on a more intimate level.” Jenner’s FWRD campaign follows a recent string of racy numbers shared on the model’s Instagram page, including her pantless Marc Jacobs look, her strappy G-string thong bikini, and her ‘90s-inspired black sheer dress, among other ensembles.