Sometimes, when it comes to beach dressing, it’s less about the outfit and more about that summer state of mind. For Kendall Jenner, it’s both.

On a recent beach trip, shared generously with her 287 million followers. Jenner took to azure waters in a black triangle bikini set — a classic swimwear look if there ever was one — and shared the deamy scapes on main. Never one to look basic, she definitely upped the ante with slinky details, including a high-cut bottom with uber-cheeky coverage.

She styled her bikini to perfection by topping it off with a red baseball cap from Ralph Lauren. It’s totally common beachfront styling choice for the ever-stylish Jenner, who styled another bikini ‘fit with a different baseball cap just last month.

In the photos, the 818 Tequila entrepreneur relaxed on an empty beach with a smile on her face, a sandy bum, and a glass in hand. Ever one to promote her various business ventures, she toted a ceramic bottle of Eight Reserve — in the shape of an “8,” of course — from her line and poured some over ice. TBH, even the bottle looked like a chic accessory when the supermodel posed alongside it.

An undeniable beachside slay.