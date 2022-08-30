In case you were wondering (I know you were), Kendall Jenner just stepped out for a dinner date with her boyfriend, baller Devin Booker. And naturally, she turned a saucy look for the evening.

Spotted outside of Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday night, the supermodel wore a chic, almost entirely black outfit. She donned a tiny ultra-cropped halter top with a low-low V and glossy leather pants that hit just above her belly button. It’s a simple and chic outfit that even mere mortals could shop at their local Aritzia.

Adding a subtle Barbiecore touch, The Kardashians star slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps covered in light pink rhinestones. From there Jenner slung on an iconic Fendi Baguette bag featuring intricate embroidery, pink beadwork, and green fringe — an early-2000s dream, essentially. Meanwhile, her man sported a more casual, ‘90s-esque ‘fit. He paired a long-sleeve graphic tee with wide-leg blue jeans and powder blue Chucks.

Though we don’t see them often (the last time paps caught the pair out together was back in late May), the duo always comes ‘fitted. Last time, they rocked low-key coordinated ensembles consisting of gray tops, black bottoms, and sleek black sunglasses. It was a pretty cute matchy-matchy couple moment, tbh.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Keep on scrolling to recreate Jenner’s sultry date night look with some similar (but likely much cheaper) items below.

