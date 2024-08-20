Kendall Jenner is already the highest-paid model in the world, but that title certainly doesn’t stop her from adding to her long list of brand endorsements. Just yesterday, for example, she starred in not one, but two separate campaigns.

One was completely in her wheelhouse — promoting a fall-friendly seasonal wardrobe for FWRD. The 818 Tequila founder has been serving as the e-commerce site’s Creative Director since 2021, and routinely stars in seasonal campaigns touting her edits. Her second ad, however, was slightly less typical for Jenner: a fragrance campaign for Tory Burch.

A testament to her talent, the supermodel stunned in her campaign, even if she was promoting a giant perfume bottle. She even harkened to her own daring style DNA in a bare-bones look that was totally missing a key piece of clothing: her top.

Kendall’s Bra-Forward Tory Burch Ad

On Monday, Aug. 19, Tory Burch released Sublime, its latest floral fragrance. Its muse? The 818 Tequila founder, of course. In the photo taken by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Jenner cradled a supersized clear bottle in both hands.

While the sculptural glassware was enthralling enough (it was bigger than Jenner’s head, after all), it was the supermodel’s expert sprinkling of vivid red elements that held my attention. Forgoing her top, Jenner stripped down to nothing but a slinky bralette in a vibrant fiery red shade. She paired her décolletage-flaunting piece with high-waist black bottoms that also look like a pair of intimates.

Courtesy of Tory Burch

She Matched Her Undies To Her Lipstick

Even in minimal clothing, she injected two pops of crimson into her look and matched her bra with her lip color, a vibrant shade of red.

Coordinating undies with other elements of one’s outfits is becoming a new trend. For instance, Rihanna matched her thong to her shoes just last month. Jenner streamlining her intimates with her makeup just took matching to a whole new level.

She Exposed Her Undies, Too

In another look, Jenner also went the risqué route in a completely see-through netted dress. Underneath the iridescent silver creation, her taupe bra and cheeky panties were fully exposed.

While Jenner’s scantily-clad wardrobe may be a bigger challenge to copy, what fans can replicate is her scent: a mix of florals, citruses, and leather notes. Rose, osmanthus flower, mandarin, and peach notes swirl in every Sublime bottle. Meanwhile, the leather accents are an homage to the label’s accessories made from the material.

For those so inclined, there are four sizes to choose from: 90mL, 50mL, 30mL, and a 10mL travel spray, priced at $155, $125 $85, and $35, respectively. Happy shopping!