Rihanna has many businesses, from Fenty Beauty to her newly launched Fenty Hair, and only so little time in the day (which explains why she still hasn’t released a new album). But the singer and entrepreneur has smartly figured out how to promote multiple brands at once — and make it fashion while she’s at it.

In a July 23 Instagram post, Rihanna revealed her new cheeky summer wardrobe inspiration, which involved two of her most beloved lines. “Since I clearly won’t be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties!” she wrote. As she does with pretty much everything she wears, the singer mastered her mission effortlessly.

RiRi’s Schoolgirl Look

In her Instagram video, RiRi sported her version of the classic schoolgirl uniform in New York. She tucked an oversized sky blue blouse into her tan-and-black plaid mini skirt, leaving the first few buttons of her shirt undone to showcase her black bra, which comes from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Instagram / Rihanna

RiRi’s Matching Shoes & Undies

As she strutted on the streets, RiRi made an important announcement to her fans. “I wanted to tell you that my panties match my Creepers,” she said, flashing her skirt to show off her black Savage x Fenty thong.

As promised, she did wear matching black Creeper Phatty sneakers from her Fenty x Puma line, which retail for $120. As that one student from Mean Girls might say, I saw Rihanna matching her shoes and undies, so I matched my shoes and undies.

Instagram / Rihanna

To complete the look, she showed off her white ankle socks in typical schoolgirl fashion, and carried Louis Vuitton’s tiny Nano Speedy monogram bag, which retails for $1,800.

RiRi’s Thong-Flaunting Looks

RiRi is a fan of incorporating her underwear into her looks, especially when she designed it. Just a couple of days before matching her thong to her shoes, she embraced the “exposed bra” trend in an all-black ensemble with distressed oversized jeans and a crinkly blouse.

She kept her shirt unbuttoned and pulled one sleeve down to show off her lacy Savage x Fenty bra, which is currently available for $45.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

RiRi clearly knows how to sell her products.