The likes of Hailey Bieber, Florence Pugh, and Jennifer Lopez have been known to rock the no-pants trend in recent months. The latest start to nail the look? Reality star turned-model Kendall Jenner, who strutted down the runway at Simon Porte Jacquemus' fashion show on June 26. The French fashion designer hosted the presentation at the Gardens of Versailles to show off his latest collection, named Le Chouchou, which includes Kendall’s standout puffy white dress with a strapless neckline, that was complimented by a gemstone and pearl choker — which bears a striking resemblance to the late Princess Diana’s favorite “revenge dress” choker.

Sharing the ensemble with her 292 million Instagram followers after the show, the 818 tequila mogul thanked Jacquemus, writing in a caption: “Today's show was special.” Many fans were also quick to share their thoughts on Kendall’s no-pants runway look, including the model’s famous sibling, Kylie Jenner, who simply commented: “stunning.”

As PEOPLE notes, Kendall’s friend and fellow model Gigi Hadid walked alongside her in the French fashion presentation, which was attended by an A-list lineup of celebrity guests including the likes of Eva Longoria, Claire Foy, Emily Ratajkowski, and David and Victoria Beckham.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Kendall has stepped out in a pantsless fit, as The Kardashians star has rocked the saucy style trend on numerous occasions — including at this year’s Met Gala in May, where she turned heads in a crystal-encrusted collar and fully-sequined bodysuit designed by Marc Jacobs.