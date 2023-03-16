Kendall Jenner Stuns In Daring Denim Bra For Calvin Klein

On March 15, Calvin Klein debuted its Spring 2023 campaign fronted by a dynamic all-star lineup that includes Michael B. Jordan, FKA Twigs, JENNIE, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and existing brand ambassador, Kendall Jenner. Shot by the renowned photographer duo, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the campaign showcases the “true character” of each talent, presenting them in a stripped-back state to highlight their unadulterated confidence.

Introducing a new range of underwear and jeans for the season, Jenner poses in a sculpted denim bra and ultra-high cropped wide-leg jeans, while also tapping into her “intimate side” and demonstrating her “unapologetic sensuality” in the brand’s iconic, and sportier underwear fits.

As CK’s Spring 2023 campaign was unveiled across social media, fans of the supermodel-turned-tequila mogul were quick to voice their approval of her latest shoot, with one user declaring Jenner and Calvin Klein “the moment and the best duo.”

“I’m obsessed,” another fan said of the campaign, while one fan also commented: “Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein is my favorite topic.”

As mentioned, the Kardashians star is joined in the campaign by famous faces including Taylor-Johnson, who recently told Esquire that working on the shoot was “great fun,” but acknowledged that “there’s a level of nerves and expectations when you’re going to be photographed in your underwear.”

Jenner’s latest campaign arrives after the model shared pantsless Instagram snaps from Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2023 shoot back in Feb. 2023, in which she sports uber-tall mary jane platforms, a silver barcode monogram necklace, and tights — with nothing else. In another photo, Jenner poses in nothing but a black oversized leather jacket, complete with heels and a bag.