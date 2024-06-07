Kendall Jenner, model and tequila-seller extraordinaire, is begging you to please buy a new bathing suit this summer. It seems as if almost every week we are blessed with a new swim campaign featuring the model in a skimpy little something posing next to a different body of water.

At this point, honestly, the only reason I’m not complaining that Jenner gets to travel to the most beautiful beaches in the world for work is because she has been kind enough to share the fruits of her labor with us all. The bathing suits she’s promoting are actually so affordable and cute. Her latest shoot for Calzedonia, featuring a limited-edition burgundy string bikini covered in shiny rhinestones, is proof of this. I can definitely see myself wearing the same style.

Kendall’s Crystal-Studded Bikini

Jenner, who recently began working with the Italian brand, looked like a glowing goddess in new photos that were just released. The campaign highlighted a limited-edition matching bathing suit in a deep bordeaux color. Both the triangle top and string bottoms were covered in shiny rhinestones that glistened in the summer sun.

Jenner’s bikini also comes in a nude color option, but with silver embellishments. Both shades are available in a few different silhouettes for the tops and bottoms that you can easily mix and match — if, say, you’re looking for more coverage with a tank style top or fully lined bottoms than the star’s string style can provide.

In the campaign image, Jenner posed beside a sliding door with a reflection of her natural surroundings in the glass window. Wherever on earth she is, I’d like to be there, too.

On the beauty front, the 818 founder looked bronzed and sun-kissed. Her tan lent itself nicely to a barely there makeup look which works so well for the natural beauty. Jenner’s hair was swept behind her shoulders and left in her signature middle part.

Accessories were kept simple and understated: She wore thin gold bracelets on her left wrist and small gold hoop earrings. A good choice for keeping the focus on a sparkling bikini.

Shop Kendall’s Exact Bikini

If you’re prepared to look like a total smoke show this summer, shop Jenner’s crystal encrusted bikini below. I, personally, am already on my way to check out.