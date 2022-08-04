Kendall Jenner's Denim Mini Skirt Look Is Giving 2008 Hollister Energy

Kendall Jenner is taking her 818 Tequila on the road. The model posted pics from her vacay in Wyoming with musician Harry Hudson, where the two attended a good ol’ fashioned rodeo. Dressed appropriately, Jenner’s outfit was a throwback to the mall crawl days of the mid 2000s, where mini skirts ruled and ironic statement tees were the season’s must have item. All she’s missing is a pair of camel UGG boots.

Jenner’s western-chic look was perfectly minimal and included a light wash, low-rise denim mini skirt with frayed edges and a ribbed white tank top emblazoned with “J’Adore cowboys” in bold black lettering. Somehow using French to claim your love of cowboys feel more *fashun* than your basic “I love cowboys.” Though there were no cowboy boots in sight, it definitely would have turned the look from a “yes” to a full blown “yee-haw”.

Even before this, Jenner has been a known lover of western style. She rocks cowboy hats and boots as often as she can, so of course she’s going to play up the cowgirl aesthetic while visiting Wyoming.

You can style your own cowgirl look with a “J’Adore cowboys” lookalike tank and denim mini-skirt for under $100.

