Anyone who wants to add a bit of spice to their sartorial summer arsenal, look no further than Kendall Jenner, whose risqué outfit streak continues to bless. The reality star has been known to rock varying degrees of nudity in her ensembles, from exposing her undies beneath sheer dresses to ditching pants, a trend she sparked like wildfire. On Tuesday, while out in Santa Monica, Jenner ditched yet another article of clothing: her bra.

Jenner headed to celeb-favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi to meet friends Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey for dinner. As expected, the supermodel showed out in an ensemble that was extremely chic and hella spicy. The Kardashians star wore a diaphanous sleeveless top with an asymmetrical detail — one sleeve hugged her arm in an off-shoulder style. The top was completely fitted and totally sheer, exposing the fact that she didn’t wear a bra (a favorite styling move of Jenner’s).

The 818 Tequila founder paired the saucy item with a leather pencil skirt that rose above her knees. She further merchandised the ensemble with more leather items, including knee-high boots and an oversized clutch she tucked under one arm. She kept to her usual off-duty glam look with subtle eyeshadow and a swipe of blush lipstick.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Another serve for the books.