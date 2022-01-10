What’s rule #1 when picking out your outfit for a wedding? According to some outspoken social media users, it’s not outshining the bride. Several critics reminded Kendall Jenner about this dress code of conduct when she attended her friend Lauren Perez's wedding after party in November of 2021. The FWRD creative director made quite the impression at Perez’s beachside nuptials, wearing a Mônot cut-out, two-piece maxi dress. Not only did Kendall Jenner’s Lauren Perez wedding dress feature cut-outs across the top but they were fashioned along the bodice as well. And while no one will argue that 2000s-inspired cut-outs are trending at the moment, many felt Jenner’s dress was inappropriate for the occasion.

Well, the supermodel isn’t shying away from her latest sartorial controversy. She commented on recent wedding pictures that Perez posted on Instagram, saying “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding.” Not only did Jenner emphasize that she had the bride’s support, but she pointed out the wedding’s location, perhaps implying that beach ceremonies tend to be less formal and more welcoming of scantily-clad fashion moments.

The bride threw in her two cents as well, writing “[Kendall Jenner] looked stunning and I loved it!” If you have any beachside weddings on your agenda, take a page from Jenner’s book with cut-out dresses below — if the bride approves, of course.

Instagram.com/KendallJenner

