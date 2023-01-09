Long, elegant opera gloves add a touch of drama to anything you wear them with — and they have been sweeping the world of fashion as of late. From Instagram to billboards to the red carpet, I’d argue they were one of the hottest accessories of 2022. So, I wasn’t surprised in the least to see my girl Kendall Jenner rocking a pair with bold lingerie over the weekend.

In a series of sultry snaps, the supermodel can be seen posing in a cobalt blue bra and underwear set covered in red and black leopard spots. (What are Sundays even for if not to partake in saucy self-timer photoshoots?) The playful, animal print set comes from London-based lingerie brand Fruity Booty and included matching, arm-length gloves. Unfortunately, the trio was released back in 2020 and is no longer available to shop.

Naturally, the post racked up quite a bit of engagement. While her mom Kris Jenner posed a rhetorical question, quipping, “why are you so damn cute,” Justine Skye wrote “HELLO!?” and Normani simply added three heart face emojis.

Further proving the glamorous accessory’s popularity among the Hollywood circuit, Miley Cyrus also recently embraced opera gloves, styling her own leopard print pair from Gucci with a skimpy LBD during on New Year’s Eve. Dua Lipa, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jodie Turner-Smith have also used opera gloves to dramatize a look — and with major success.