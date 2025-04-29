Fashion girls study Kendall Jenner’s style like straight-A students prep for exams. They note which trends she’s partial to, which brands she likes, and how she assembles looks for maximum impact. Thankfully, the reality TV star makes it easier for her style apostles at the beginning of every season by dropping a FWRD campaign and edit.

The creative director of the mega e-tailer has been curating edits since she signed up for the role in 2021. Apart from choosing her fave products each season, she models them too, for easy replicating. On Monday, April 28, Jenner dropped her latest FWRD campaign, and it’s her spiciest yet.

Kendall’s Sheer Crop Top

In one photo, taken by Drew Vickers, Jenner wore an oat-colored, long-sleeved crop top. Though it was a “simple” silhouette in a nondescript hue, it was also of the sheer, nip-baring variety, which Jenner rocked sans bra. The 818 Tequila founder has long been an advocate of the breast-forward style, so this choice was totally on brand. Plus, with a $1,200 price tag, her Alaïa piece was anything but basic.

She paired the waist-baring top with something equally divisive: capri pants. The shorter, knee-length pant style has been gaining a ton of attention recently, especially after her sister Kim Kardashian and friend Bella Hadid repped them recently. Jenner’s choice was an understated high-waist black option from Toteme.

Drew Vickers/FWRD

Styled by Dani Michelle, the supermodel completed her look with a thick, utilitarian St. Agni belt that comes with a snap pocket.

More Sheer Looks, Right This Way

Leaning into the see-through trend, a beloved Hollywood style, Jenner changed into more diaphanous garments, one of which was a decadent lace slip dress from The Attico ($2,611). In a muted eggplant hue, it featured a plunging neckline and a train for added drama.

Since it was also completely sheer, Jenner wore it with a second lace piece: a black bodysuit from Saint Laurent ($1,850).

Drew Vickers/FWRD

Elsewhere in the campaign, she wore an elevated tank dress. Unlike more casual iterations, her $1,040 Toteme choice featured a quasi-drop-waist design with a fitted, opaque tank that slid past her hips, before turning into a sheer, billowy chiffon.

Drew Vickers/FWRD

Her FWRD campaigns never disappoint.