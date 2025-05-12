Megan Thee Stallion Flaunted Major Underboob In A Risqué LBD

Megan Thee Stallion has been on a sartorial tear recently. On April 13, the Houston rapper took to the Coachella stage in a number of spicy looks, including an eye-popping S&M-inspired ‘fit. On May 5, the Hot Girl Coach ascended the Met Gala stairs in a dazzling Michael Kors gown complete with plenty of Bridgerton boob and a massive thigh-high slit. And on May 10, she turned heads at the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala in a sparkly sheer LBD that flaunted major underboob.

Megan’s Underboob-Baring LBD

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to naked dressing. Whether she’s performing on stage for thousands of fans or sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week, the “Savage” rapper never shies away from baring it all. Her most recent look is a prime example.

While attending the Gold Gala at the Music Center in Los Angeles, where she was honored with the One House Award, Megan sported a stunning sleeveless number courtesy of Quine Li. The top of the dress featured a high collar neckline made from a solid black material adorned with lace and sequins.

Attached was a protruding 3D band that carried all the way around her chest. Though it didn’t exactly offer much in terms of coverage, as the lacy sheer material underneath the band left her underboob on full display.

Savion Washington/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The see-through fabric stretched from the top of the chest to below the navel, leaving the entirety of her torso totally exposed.

Savion Washington/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Around her hips sat yet another 3D ring, which was connected to a floor-length skirt made from the same solid material as the top.

The piece featured several design flourishes inspired by the traditional Chinese dress known as the qipao, including a mandarin collar and a floral lace pattern.

Her Dangerously High Slit

If you thought Megan Thee Stallion’s Met Gala slit dress was risqué, you haven’t seen anything yet, because the skirt of the LBD featured a slit so big high that it hit right at her hip.

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

Despite pairing the ensemble with strappy stilettos, the train of the dress still grazed the ground behind her as she sauntered down the cream carpet.

The “Mamushi” songstress completed the look with mismatched earrings and a red tasseled handbag. She also sported a fiery red hair color similar to the shade she donned at the Met Gala.

She commemorated the event on Instagram, writing, “Thank you @goldhouseco for recognizing me with the One House Honor at thee Gold Gala💛 I had such an amazingggg time last night!”