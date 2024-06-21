It’s rare to see Kendall Jenner wearing anything other than a bathing suit these days. Summer has barely just begun and the model has shared yet another swimsuit campaign for the season (she’s also worked with Tommy Hilfiger and FWRD). And who wouldn’t constantly be wearing bikinis if you had Jenner’s good genes?

Case in point: On this season of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian said that if she could “Freaky Friday” (aka switch places) with any member of her family it would be Kendall. And I’d have to agree with her. Jenner is seriously living her best supermodel life while wearing every two-piece under the sun. Her latest? A chocolate brown metallic number from her partnership with Italian beachwear brand, Calzedonia. The best part — other than the fact that Jenner looks like a total babe — is that it’s under $100.

Kendall’s Bronzed Babe Suit

In the new campaign photos, Jenner is seen laying on a gray lounge chair with a salmon-colored towel beneath her. She played with her bikini bottom’s drawstring as she showed off her bronzed bathing suit (and equally bronzed bod).

The 818 founder’s triangle bikini top — made up of metallic effect fabric — glowed while facing in the sun’s direction. The straps can be adjusted to fit however you prefer them to — behind the back to get an even tan or around your neck for optimal support. The top also features removable pads which is convenient for those who don’t want ‘em.

Courtesy of Calzedonia

The suit is available (for now) in three different colors: brown, island green, and silver. I bet any shade would’ve looked incredible on Jenner — but the cocoa hue definitely brought out the model’s brunette features. I’m personally really into the silvery Y2K aesthetic right now, and would probably wear mine with vintage denim shorts and a white button down.

Her Wet Bikini Bottoms

In a second campaign photo, Jenner proved that she’s willing to dive into the deep end. The supermodel showed off the back of her matching bikini bottoms in a cheeky way as she posed at the edge of a glistening swimming pool.

Jenner, clearly unafraid of a little water, accessorized with gold earrings and three gold dainty bracelets around her left wrist. The supermodel floated effortlessly in the pool all while looking gorgeous as ever.

Her sopping wet hair was flipped over her head while her makeup was kept looking au naturale with shades of brown, nude, and berry.

Courtesy of Calzedonia

We still have a ways to go until summer’s over and so I’m holding out hope that there will be more phenomenal Jenner bikini looks to come.

Kendall’s Bronzed Swimsuit

In the meantime, you can shop Jenner’s exact Calzedonia look below. But please make sure to invite me to your pool party.