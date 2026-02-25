These days, pants are optional. Ditching your bottoms may have once been reserved for only the edgiest of red carpet attendees. But now, sartorial superstars are taking the pantless trend places it’s never been before, foregoing bottoms whether they’re hitting icy mountain slopes or attending the Met Gala.

While no shortage of fashion-forward celebs have decided to ditch their pants in recent years, Kendall Jenner might very well be the poster child for the bold move. The model has been going sans-pants since 2022, when wore tights and undies on the streets of Los Angeles. Over the years, she’s only continued to push the envelope. This week, she brought the controversial trend all the way to the cover of Vogue France — plus, a major ad campaign.

Kendall’s Pantless Vogue Cover

It only makes sense that Jenner repped the pantless trend while covering Vogue France’s fashion month issue. For the cover, the model lounged in front of a tangerine-hued sunset in a red onesie and matching tights.

In the shot, Jenner sported a scarlet bodysuit from Givenchy with a plunging keyhole cutout along the neckline. In lieu of pants, she added a pair nearly translucent Calzedonia tights in a similar colorway. A pair of red leather peep-toe mules from Jude completed Jenner’s monochromatic cover look.

Renell Medrano/Vogue France

Kendall’s No-Pants Adidas Ad

Jenner is clearly a trendsetter, so it’s no surprised that Adidas tapped her as their newest ambassador. Even before the Feb. 25 announcement, Jenner was showing brand loyalty. Last week, she was spotted out and about in a pair of Adidas Superstars.

Experiencing déjà vu? In 2017, back when Superstars were at their peak of popularity, Jenner was an Adidas brand ambassador. Nearly a decade later, she signed a new deal with the brand — and she’s already petitioning for the sneaker’s revival.

In the ad, Jenner went for her signature pantless look, wearing an Adidas track jacket, cropped at her ribs. She paired the sporty top with a pair of high-waisted, high-cut undies. She added some semi-sheer tights to finish off the Superstar-worthy ‘fit.

Adidas

Pantless chic might not be for everyone, but it’s tailor-made for Jenner.