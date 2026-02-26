Just when you thought that the quiet luxury aesthetic was on its way out, especially after the surge of maximalist trends on runways and in celeb wardrobes, the Ryan Murphy-produced Love Story entered the chat.

The retelling of Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr.’s romance has viewers hooked, turning Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly into overnight A-listers. It also inadvertently propelled the former Calvin Klein employee back into the style zeitgeist, with many fashionistas hoping to recreate her minimalist looks.

Among today’s style stars, one supermodel feels particularly Bessette-esque in her approach to dressing: Kendall Jenner. Take her recent off-duty attire in Milan, which could double as a blueprint for anyone who wants to channel CBK’s understated vibe.

Kendall’s Minimalist Ensemble

Jenner landed in the Italian city for Milan Fashion Week, in which she made waves not for sashaying down the runway like usual, but for sitting front row at Emporio Armani. Before attending any shows, however, the reality TV star was spotted wearing a simple outfit of sophisticated neutrals.

She wore a fuzzy black turtleneck sweater with long sleeves over a white shirt, which she paired with a charcoal gray calf-length pencil skirt. The office staple is one of spring’s hottest trends, albeit styled in a more flamboyant way. Jenner, however, took it back to basics for a whiff of ‘90s sensibilities.

Andrea Cremascoli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 818 Tequila founder finished off the look with all-black accessories, including a more rounded pump (another big spring hit), a nondescript leather shoulder bag, and slightly oval sunglasses — a go-to Bessette silhouette.

The Same Color Palette

The following day, Jenner arrived at the Emporio Armani show wearing another low-key, two-toned color palette. Though many celebs take fashion week as a prime peacocking opportunity, wearing the most statement-making ensembles, Jenner kept it elegant in a knee-length embroidered LBD. To keep warm, she threw on a brown, floral-embroidered shawl around her torso and over her shoulders. (The styling left her back — which featured a massive dip — bare.)

Alessandro Levati/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later, inside the show, Jenner removed her accessory to reveal her item’s simple boat neckline. Paired with strappy heeled sandals, the simple vibe proved to be extremely chic and elegant.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She never misses.