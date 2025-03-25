Marilyn Monroe fever is at an all-time high, thanks in large part to Kim Kardashian. In 2022, the reality TV star wore Monroe’s exact “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress, valued at $48 million, to the Met Gala. It quickly became one of the most controversial moments in recent fashion history — especially since the gown showed signs of damage after the event — and put the late great’s style at the forefront of fashion conversations (again).

Since then, A-listers have repeatedly paid homage to her most glamorous moments, especially in recent months. After witnessing fashion’s nakedest years, with extremely risqué and see-through looks on red carpets and runways, the return of the Old Hollywood aesthetic was a welcome surprise.

Sabrina Carpenter, for example, is a big fan. Thus far, she’s worn near-replicas of Monroe’s ensembles on red carpets, retro boudoir-inspired pieces on her Short N’ Sweet Tour, and channeled the Golden Age on magazine covers. Selena Gomez has also been in her Tinseltown bag, particularly during the recent awards season.

The latest frontier of the Monroe style obsession, however, is in her accessorizing; specifically, matching her gown to her backward scarf.

The OG Marilyn Look

The year was 1953 and the musical comedy Gentlemen Prefer Blondes had just come out. In it, Monroe and Jane Russell played best friends and showgirls, who performed all sorts of musical numbers. The outfits they wore on the silver screen became instant hits. Remember Monroe’s scene where she sings “Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend” in a shocking pink dress? That’s from the same film.

Another look tickled the audience’s fancy: In one scene, Monroe wore a striking orange gown with a mermaid silhouette and strategically placed beading. The chicest part of her look, though, was the floor-length shawl she effortlessly draped across her collarbone.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Future Icons Made It Their Own

The look went down in fashion’s Hall of Fame and has been replicated by the most stylish of icons — including Princess Diana. She wore a similar shawl-and-gown number in an icy blue hue to attend the 1987 Cannes Film Festival.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

More recently, the accessory has been staging a major comeback. Doja Cat rocked the style on the 2025 Oscars red carpet, albeit in a roaring leopard print strapless look. It was a fitting homage, especially since she performed “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” later that night.

Scott Kirkland/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

In December, Zoë Kravitz gave the look a spin in a muted rose gown marked by ruching and cutouts.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Other celebs have also tried their hand at the style at premieres and carpets in recent months including Jessica Alba, Hailee Steinfeld, and certified Monroe aficionado Carpenter.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Khloé Kardashian took the look out of the red carpet and wore it to a party, officially making the look wearable IRL. Her choice was a strapless column gown in a fiery red hue, with a matching scarf, ofc.

It’s an easy styling trick for that added whiff of glamour.