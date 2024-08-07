Kendall Jenner is enjoying her European excursion in style. After watching the 2024 Olympics in Paris decked out in Team USA merch, she set off to the Mediterranean island of Formentera days later for a beach getaway. Like her courtside wardrobe, her beachside ’fit was also a chic showstopper, especially since it was uber sheer.

Kendall’s See-Through Bikini Look

The reality star walked along the beaches of Spain on Monday, Aug. 6, looking resort-ready and very much on trend. No stranger to the see-through style sweeping Hollywood, Jenner took the diaphanous look to the beach with her coverup: a black-and-white striped maxi from the Australian label Dissh.

The sleeveless knit was entirely sheer and perfectly flaunted the swimwear she donned underneath. As expected, she wore a minimalist, itty-bitty bikini in black, because if there’s one thing Jenner is going to do, it’s wear a string bikini. It’s practically her summer uniform.

BACKGRID

Her Flip-Flops Cost How Much??

While her look was daring, to be sure, her accessories were what sent her look into the polarizing territory. Her woven handbag by St. Agni was massive (read: the ludicrously capacious kind Succession characters would scoff at).

Even her choice of flip-flops was bold, especially since the thong sandals are a controversial summer shoe. Of course, Jenner made the look high-fashion in The Row’s $890 pair. (It’s still available, for those itching to shop the style.) She topped off her ensemble with black sunglasses and gold hoops.

It’s Her Go-To Beach Combo

While Jenner has worn every possible permutation of resort wear, thanks to her illustrious modeling career, she keeps returning to the sheer-dress-with-bikini combo. In fact, last summer, she wore a nearly identical outfit in the south of France. She wore an inky bikini set (teeny, of course) under a completely see-through black dress.

Like her recent accessorizing, the 818 Tequila founder also donned an oversized woven bag and a pair of black sunglasses.

She always treats beach trips like runways.