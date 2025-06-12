The basic black bikini is a summer staple for a reason, and nobody knows that better than supermodel and bikini connoisseur Kendall Jenner. As the night sky turned a reddish amber recently due to a particularly major astrological event, Jenner made the most of the cosmic experience by moonbathing in the tiniest bikini imaginable.

Kendall’s Itty Bitty Bikini

On June 11, Jenner posted on Instagram in celebration of the Strawberry Moon. Astrologically speaking, the Strawberry Moon is a fabulous time to manifest, as it is closely associated with abundance and prosperity. And clearly, Jenner was ready to soak in all of the magical moonbeams.

Jenner wore a basic black string bikini top, with thin straps in the back (for the most minimal tan lines), and high-cut black thong bottoms.

She topped off the look with a straw sun hat — even models protect themselves from UV rays, people!

Back To Basics

Jenner knows that swimwear need not be overly elaborate to make a grand impact. The model showed off another classic swim style recently, posing in a string bikini in a black-and-white shot on Instagram.

Jenner shared another set of photos in a metallic bronze string bikini set, but she cast aside the the tiny top for some cheekier flicks.

Going topless does not mean going without a little bling. Jenner accessorized her swim look with some chunky gold hoops and rings, and matching bangles on her wrist.