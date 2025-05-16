There’s nothing Kendall Jenner loves wearing more than a bikini. Much like Dua Lipa, the model tends to take sunny vacations all the time, and has built up an arsenal of summer staples over the years. From thong swimsuits in all colors to exposed bras in sheer shirts, Jenner is always ready for a little tropical getaway.

Therefore, it’s only right that Jenner puts her love of bikinis to good use. On May 15, she took to Instagram to share new vacation snapshots for swimwear brand Calzedonia, modeling one of their newest bikini ‘fits — or at least half of it, considering that she decided to go topless for some of the photos.

Kendall’s Spicy Bikini

In her new ad campaign, Jenner had the ultimate beach day, laying in the ocean wearing nothing but shimmering sea-blue bottoms. She donned Calzedonia’s satin String Swimsuit Bottom, which retails for $40, and features her signature high-cut hem and side ties.

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

When she relocated to a poolside chair, Jenner put the top half of her swimsuit back on, modeling the matching triangle bikini top, which goes for $60, featuring spaghetti straps, removable padding, and pleated fabric. In true summer fashion, she went barefoot and accessory-free, simply soaking up the rays instead.

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Kendall’s Love Of Swimsuits

While Jenner got some work done by modeling for Calzedonia, she may have been on an actual break at the same time. The next day, she shared photos from what looked to be her latest getaway, complete with yet another swimsuit ‘fit. This time, she tanned outside wearing a navy-blue bikini set, featuring string-y thong bottoms and a halter-neck bikini top.

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Jenner also isn’t afraid to take some pop culture inspiration for her bikinis. Back in August, the model proved she was having a Brat Summer by going yachting in a lime-green bikini, a.k.a. Brat green, featuring a triangle bikini top and thong bottoms that were knotted at her back and hips.

For Jenner, Hot Girl Summer has already begun.