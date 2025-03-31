Although it’s more common for celebs to wear exposed undies than a regular T-shirt, no one seems to love flaunting her lingerie choices more than Olivia Rodrigo. The “vampire” singer has essentially made bras her on-stage uniform, tapping designers with cult followings (Sandy Liang and Ludovic de Saint Sernin) for custom-made brassieres, or rocking off-the-rack options from Fleur du Mal.

Her downtime wardrobe has a similar vibe. On March 30, for example, after headlining Lollapalooza Brazil, Rodrigo posted photos of herself exploring the beach in an itty-bitty bikini.

Olivia’s Corduroy Triangle Bikini

Rodrigo has been booked and busy headlining festivals, and will continue to do so throughout the year. Though she has a penchant for sparkly, eye-catching ensembles while performing, her beachside look was more low-key.

The Disney alum donned a classic triangle halter bikini in black. Though it was a basic silhouette, nothing about it was drab. Crafted in textured corduroy, a surprising beachside choice, Rodrigo’s top still had a touch of punk. So on brand.

Plus Kendall Jenner’s Go-To Hat

With a fresh coconut in hand, she paired her bikini with more punk princess elements, including black nail polish and silver jewelry. For a pop of color against her inky palette, Rodrigo topped off her outfit with a cherry red baseball cap.

The low-key style is a fashion girl fave. Kendall Jenner, for example, has been pairing her bikinis with the dadcore hat. (Her caps, however, is mostly from Polo Ralph Lauren. With its tiny IYKYK logo, they’re more in line with her quiet luxury aesthetic.

Style icons, both of them.