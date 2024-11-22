Khloé Kardashian knows how to eat a sheer look and leave no crumbs, whether she’s stepping out completely braless in a see-through LBD or flashing her midriff in a midi-length fishnet dress. And on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the reality star showed off her most daring take on the naked style trend yet as she shared a major career announcement. Kardashian wore a sheer plunging bodysuit and nothing else while revealing that she’s entering the world of fragrance — solo.

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has dabbled in the industry, including jointly releasing a scent with older sisters Kim and Kourtney, her debut XO Khloé perfume will be a first for the star. Its release, beginning with a rollout on Monday, Nov. 25, at Harrods, will have her joining the ranks of younger sister Kylie Jenner’s Cosmic fragrance, as well as Kim’s KKW by Kim perfume line — and Khloé ensured her 305 million Instagram followers didn’t miss the announcement with a steamy photo.

Khloé’s Sheer Leotard

For her big Instagram post, Khloé chose a long-sleeved, skin-colored knit bodysuit that put her toned physique front and center.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Woven with a subtle gold and silver shimmer that gave the fabric a reflective effect, the plunging neutral onesie had a low-cut scoop neckline, a waist-cinching silhouette, and a high-cut gusset that showed off Kardashian’s hips and legs.

Her New “Espresso Martini” Hair

While the fitness star gave her fans a close-up view of her newly darkened locks on Nov. 21, she shared a preview of the brunette hue in her XO Khloé perfume announcement.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Wearing her long hair in a slicked-back wet style, she added some extra glam to her look with bedazzled gold hoop earrings, a sultry silver smokey eye, and an orange red pout.

Her New XO Khloé Perfume

Kardashian recently opened up about the process of creating her very first perfume in an interview with WWD, explaining, “The other creations I did in the fragrance world, I either did with my ex-husband (Lamar Odom) or I did with my sisters.”

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

She continued, “I've never done one completely on my own, which is really cool but also nerve-wracking. It's all reliant on you. It is scary, but it's also really liberating that I get to do it all on my own."

While the fragrance is all her, Khloé revealed that she still tapped her sisters for their input. "This one, all of my sisters, who are very tough critics, all complimented it. And none of them knew it was mine," she told the publication. "That was my biggest compliment, when they all asked what I was wearing without knowing that you're wearing your own tester. I wear it every day."