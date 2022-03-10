It was a starry night for us all, thanks to Khloe Kardashian.

The reality star and Good American designer was seen out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, celebrating besties Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray’s 39th birthday. Kardashian came through for her favorite duo in a see-through, star print midi dress.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired her spangled Mugler look with slouchy, black leather boots and a pair of sunglasses — probably to protect her eyes from the blinding flashes of the paparazzi clamoring to snap a shot of her curve-hugging look.

Kardashian is the latest in a long (long, long) list of celebs proclaiming, via wardrobe, that the super-sheer trend is here to stay. Rihanna donned an entirely sheer lingerie look to the Dior show in Paris earlier this month and Bella Hadid led a sheer-clad Fendi runway at Milan Fashion Week. It was another Mugler piece that gave us Megan Fox’s recent (also sheer) early aughts corset moment in February.

And while there has certainly been an influx of sheer moments as of late, this look — with the long nails, big diamond hoops, statement boots, and revealing, form-fitting dress — is klassic Kardashian.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The exact version of this dress appears to be sold out, but there’s a tank version available at Selfridge’s if you have an urge to splurge.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.